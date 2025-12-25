MK Tzvi Sukkot responded to a Channel 14 report about a meeting between Deputy Attorney General Sharon Afek and the dismissed Military Advocate General, Yifat Tomer‑Yerushalmi, at her home.

“Every minute that the criminal Tomer‑Yerushalmi is not under arrest is another minute of obstructing what remains of this investigation. Sharon Afek, who was involved in overseeing the investigation, must himself be questioned this evening over this visit. This is the conduct of a criminal organization,” Sukkot said.