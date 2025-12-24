The Prime Minister’s Office announced that, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s guidance, the Coordinator of Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, traveled to Cairo this morning, where he met with senior officials and representatives of the mediating countries.

“The meetings focused on efforts, and in particular on actions, to secure the return of the slain hostage, Sergeant First Class Rani Gvili, of blessed memory. The delegation included representatives from the IDF, Shin Bet, and Mossad,” the office said.