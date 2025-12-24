Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman responded to Eli Feldstein's claim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was involved in leaking a government document to the German newspaper Bild. Liberman wrote on social media, "Don't fall for the spin. Feldstein Gate, Qatar Gate - it's all part of 'October 7th Gate.'"

Liberman further added: "All issues, all parties, all the failures and omissions will be investigated by a state commission of inquiry. Everything will be investigated, everything will be examined. I will not allow anything or anyone to shift the focus or spread the failures into installments."