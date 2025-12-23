The IDF eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who operated to advance terror attacks against IDF troops, and operated to reestablish Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

From an initial review, it was found that one of the terrorists eliminated during the strike simultaneously served in the Lebanese intelligence unit. During the strike, two additional terrorists were eliminated, including one who operated in Hezbollah's aerial defense array in the area of Sidon.