US President Donald Trump addressed reporters’ questions regarding the release of new photos from the Jeffrey Epstein files, particularly those showing former President Bill Clinton.

“I like Bill Clinton. I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I hate to see photos come out of him,” said Trump, who added he did not like the release of pictures of Clinton and others, calling it a “terrible thing.”

“Bill Clinton’s a big boy, he can handle it,” he continued. “But you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago, and they’re highly respected bankers and lawyers and others...But they’re in a picture with him because he was at a party and you ruin a reputation of somebody."