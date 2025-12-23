The Knesset plenum approved in its second and third readings the Law to Prevent Harm by a Foreign Broadcasting Entity to State Security, initiated by MK Ariel Kallner, extending the temporary order until the end of 2027. 22 MKs voted in favor of the law, while ten opposed it.

According to the main provisions of the approved law, the temporary order will remain in force until December 31, 2027. The Minister of Communications, with the consent of the Prime Minister and approval of the Cabinet or the government, is authorized to restrict a foreign channel if convinced that its content significantly harms state security. Possible sanctions include: halting the channel’s broadcasts in Israel, closing its offices, seizing broadcasting equipment, blocking related websites, and preventing its reception via satellite.