Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz responded to the interview with the Prime Minister’s former adviser Eli Feldstein on Kan 11 News.

“The incident in which, from within the Prime Minister’s Office - the Holy of Holies of Israel’s security - information is traded and lies are spread for financial gain is not only a criminal matter; it is a severe security breach. The Prime Minister owes the public an explanation about everything he knew regarding what was happening in his office in the service of Qatar, and he must hand over all the information in his possession as early as tomorrow morning,” Gantz said.