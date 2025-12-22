Authorities in Nigeria announced that approximately 130 students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, in the country’s northwest, have been released after being kidnapped last month.

According to reports, around 50 of the hostages managed to escape shortly after the abduction. Later, in early December, authorities announced the release of about 100 additional students. Police now claim that all the hostages have been freed, yet 35 students and teachers are still listed as missing.