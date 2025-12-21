Earlier today (Sunday), IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified several suspects who were gathering adjacent to the yellow line. In response, the troops fired warning shots to distance the suspects.

Following the warning shots, three terrorists crossed the yellow line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

Furthermore, in two additional incidents in the northern Gaza Strip, the troops identified two terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

In the three incidents, the IAF struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat.