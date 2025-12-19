The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that earlier on Friday, during operational activity in the area of the Yellow line in the northern Gaza Strip, a number of suspicious individuals were identified in command structures west of the Yellow line.

Shortly after identification, the troops fired at the suspicious individuals to eliminate the threat.

"The IDF is aware of the claim regarding casualties in the area, and the details are under review. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and operates to mitigate harm to the extent possible," said the statement.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)