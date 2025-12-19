The United States Coast Guard on Friday reversed course and clarified that swastikas will be defined as a "prohibited hate symbol," following sharp criticism over a change in internal disciplinary documents that replaced the definition with a more ambiguous phrasing - "a controversial symbol", Ynet reported.

According to the report, Homeland Security Secretary Kristie Noem announced that the relevant clauses will be removed from the documents.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)