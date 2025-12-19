The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that a meeting of the international mechanism was held today, under American auspices, between Israel and Lebanon in Naqoura as planned. With the approval of the Prime Minister and as per a directive from the National Security Council (NSC), Acting Director, NSC Deputy Director for Foreign Policy Dr. Yosef Dreznin participated in the meeting.

The meeting is a continuation of the security dialogue aimed at ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese army. During the meeting, ways to promote economic projects were discussed in order to underscore the mutual interest in removing the Hezbollah threat and ensuring sustainable security for residents on both sides of the border.