The "Maariv" poll published this morning found that Likud, which last week reached a peak of 28 seats, is weakening by 3 seats this week. As a result, the coalition loses 2 seats.

Distribution of seats in the poll: Likud 25, Bennett 22, Democrats 10, Yashar! With Eisenkot 10, Yisrael Beiteinu 9, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, Yesh Atid 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5. The reservists, Blue and White, Religious Zionism and Balad are below the threshold.

The opposition bloc has increased to 60 seats, and the Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al parties receive 10 additional seats. The coalition bloc receives only 50 seats this week.