The police arrested eight rioters from the Jerusalem Faction on Thursday evening during protests held at the entrances to the city of Ashkelon. Dozens of demonstrators who arrived on organized buses blocked traffic lanes and began disturbing public order.

Despite a dispersal order issued by a police officer, the protesters did not comply with instructions, and officers were forced to use crowd-dispersal measures. Among those arrested were individuals who assaulted police officers and others who violated public order.

The police stated that they will allow lawful protests, but will act decisively against violence and violations of the law.