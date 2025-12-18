Heavily armed police detained seven men in Sydney’s southwest on Thursday afternoon after receiving intelligence that a possible violent act was being planned. Tactical officers in camouflage, carrying rifles, were seen surrounding the men near the intersection of George St and Campbell St in Liverpool.

NSW Police said officers intercepted two vehicles as part of the operation, with witnesses reporting police vehicles striking a white car during the stop. Authorities confirmed the seven men are assisting police with inquiries and stated there is no identified link to the ongoing investigation into the Bondi terror attack.