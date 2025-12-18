A short while ago, several Israeli civilians crossed the border from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip.

The civilians were under constant monitoring by IDF observations. IDF troops present in the area were dispatched to the scene and returned them to Israeli territory.

Subsequently, dozens of Israeli civilians attempted to cross the security fence from an additional point. Several civilians broke the barrier and crossed into the area of the security barrier that parts Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

IDF and Israel Police forces were dispatched to the scene and prevented their crossing into the Gaza Strip.

The IDF emphasizes that any entrance to a combat zone is forbidden, endangers civilians, and disturbs IDF operations in the area.