The IDF announced on Wednesday evening that due to a system malfunction, a reserve call-up dialer was mistakenly activated earlier, resulting in reservists receiving phone calls summoning them to duty.

“Following the malfunction, a clarification message was sent to reservists emphasizing that this was an error and that there is no need to report for reserve service. The IDF stresses that there is no need to report unless there is an active order on the reserves website. The malfunction is under review,” said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.