Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the hacking of his phone by a group of hackers linked to Iran.

“The matter is being handled by the security authorities. Israel’s enemies will do everything they can to prevent me from becoming prime minister again. It will not help them. No one will stop me from acting and fighting for the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

“After further examination, it appears that my phone itself was not hacked. However, access was gained to my Telegram account through various means. Contact lists, as well as many images and chats - some real and some fabricated (including an image of me next to Ben-Gurion) - were circulated. This material was obtained illegally, and its distribution constitutes a criminal offense,” Bennett said.