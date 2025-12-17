Boris Tetleroyd, a 68-year-old immigrant from the former Soviet Union. He spent almost 30 years working with Transport for NSW. Boris was described as a beloved husband and father who loved nature and would often share photos of the animals he encountered on his hikes.﻿ Tetleroyd was attending the Hanukkah event at Bodi with his son Yakov. Boris was murdered, and Yakov was wounded. Another one of his children posted on social media following the attack, searching for him. The following day, the family learned that he had been murdered.