Earlier today (Tuesday), IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the troops while carrying a suspicious object, posing an immediate threat to the troops.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

Yesterday (Monday), the troops identified an additional terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them. The troops subsequently eliminated the terrorist.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated,