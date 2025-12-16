The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reports that during a visit by ambassadors of foreign countries and military attachés to southern Lebanon, Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal presented the process of implementing the plan to disarm Hezbollah, using maps and images showing the stages of operations in the area south of the Litani River.

Addressing questions about obstacles, Haykal claimed that the main one is Israel, which he said continues its strikes and allegedly violates the ceasefire agreement. He presented the areas captured by Israel after the agreement and clarified that the second phase of the plan depends on the results of the first phase and on Israel’s willingness to halt its attacks and withdraw from positions in southern Lebanon.