President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff claimed “progress” had been achieved in Ukraine peace talks with Volodymyr Zelensky after five hours of negotiations in Berlin.

Witkoff said "a lot of progress was made" during discussions he and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held with the Ukrainian president in the latest attempt to end Russia’s invasion on Sunday. He did not reveal any details of the discussions.

Talks will continue on Monday morning and Zelensky will comment on their outcome afterwards, the President’s adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said.