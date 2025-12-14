The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the murderous attack on Jews in Sydney, Australia.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out today (14 December) during the Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Australia. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and to the people of Australia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. As Türkiye, we reiterate our principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and our commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat," the statement read.