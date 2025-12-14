Following the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach, Syndney, this morning, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, stated:

“We are devastated by the murderous attack on a Hanukkah gathering at Bondi Beach, where a festival of light was shattered by terror. We mourn with the Jewish community of Sydney and with the families mourning loved ones murdered in cold blood simply for being Jews. This brutal hatred, unchecked in the West, must be confronted and stopped.”