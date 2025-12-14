Yad Vahem, Israel's national Holocaust museum, released a statement condemning the

"Yad Vashem is horrified by today’s deadly attack in Sydney against Jews gathered to celebrate Hanukkah, a holiday of light, faith, and resilience. That such a monstrous act could be aimed at a joyful celebration is both heartbreaking and alarming. We stand together with the victims and their families, and we reaffirm our unwavering support for Australia’s Jewish community in the face of such hatred.

"Make no mistake: This attack was not an isolated incident - in fact the writing was on the wall. It reflects the growing and very real threat facing Jewish communities not only in Australia, but around the world. A threat that must be condemned and confronted both unequivocally and unapologetically.

"Yad Vashem has repeatedly warned of the dangerous rise of antisemitism in Australia and has urged the country’s leadership to take decisive action. These concerns have been raised directly in personal meetings between Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and the premiers of Victoria and New South Wales. Today's tragic event makes it painfully clear that these warnings have not been sufficiently heeded and that far more must be done."