Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer responded to the Sydney Hanukkah Massacre.

"Our hearts are with the Jewish community in Australia, and in Sydney in particular", Sofer wrote.

"This is a proud and Zionist community that I visited recently. We are deeply alarmed by the serious antisemitic attacks it is facing and by the lack of an adequate response from the Australian authorities", he added.

Sofer concluded: "We pray for the recovery of the wounded and extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered".