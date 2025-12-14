Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli responded to the shooting in Australia.

"Over the past hour, I have held a series of conversations with leaders of the Jewish community in Australia, following the most severe and devastating terrorist attack ever carried out against the Jewish community in the country. Dozens were harmed - both killed and wounded", Chikli wrote.

"On behalf of the State of Israel", he added, "I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those murdered, and wish a full and speedy recovery to the many injured".

"A government that normalized boycotts against Jews solely because they are Jewish, normalized marches in which flags of Al-Qaeda and Hamas were openly displayed, and for two years failed to act decisively against serious antisemitic incidents, bears full responsibility for the horrific scenes we witnessed today", the Minister of Diaspora Affairs stated.

He concluded: "Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs is fully prepared and has offered its full support and assistance to the Jewish community in Australia during these difficult hours".