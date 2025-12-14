Chairman of the Knesset Committee on Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs, MK Gilad Kariv on the shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney:

“A horrific tragedy has unfolded in Australia. Our hearts are with the members of the Jewish community in Sydney and across the country. The Australian government must act decisively to ensure the safety of Australian Jews and to combat the scourge of antisemitism.

I wish to send my prayers for a speedy recovery to those injured. It is the duty of the State of Israel to assist in the fight against antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head.

The Committee on Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs will discuss this matter next Tuesday together with the Minister for Diaspora Affairs.”