Thailand's prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said he told US President Donald Trump in a phone call Friday that Cambodia was to blame for deadly border clashes.

"Trump said he want a ceasefire," Anutin told reporters after his call with the US president, adding in reference to Cambodia, "I replied that he'd better tell that to our friend."

