Russia attacked a civilian ship in the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine, according to two sources who spoke to Reuters.

A source quoted in the report said that the vessel targeted was a passenger ship sailing under the Panamanian flag named CENK T, and that damage was caused to the vessel.

