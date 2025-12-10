The Religious Zionist Party reported that a consultation on the draft issue was held, with a broad forum of rabbis participating - including heads of hesder yeshivas, advanced yeshivas, pre-military academies, and other rabbis.

They further stated that talks on the matter are expected to continue: “The discussions will proceed with the aim of bringing about a law that will create real change and lead to the enlistment of haredim into the IDF.”