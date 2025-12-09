Israel’s Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, visited the Northern Command this morning (Tuesday), together with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, the Commander of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, and additional commanders.

The Minister of Defense received an operational and intelligence briefing on the relevant issues.

The Minister of Defense praised the offensive activity of the command’s personnel across the various arenas and emphasized that the IDF must remain inside the territory as a buffer between jihadist enemies and the residents of the Galilee and the Golan.