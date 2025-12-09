The Florida chapter and national headquarters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced they plan to file a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in response to what they called his “defamatory and unconstitutional” order baselessly smearing the group as a foreign terrorist organization.

“From the moment Ron DeSantis took office as Florida governor, he has prioritized serving the Israeli government over serving the people of Florida. He hosted his very first official cabinet meeting in Israel. He diverted millions in Florida taxpayer dollars to the Israeli government’s bonds. He threatened to shut down every Florida college’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, only to back off when CAIR sued him in federal court," the organization stated.