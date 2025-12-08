Credit card spending in November 2025 amounted to NIS 49.621 billion - an increase of 11.8% compared to November last year. According to data from the Shva credit card company, the average daily spending was NIS 1.654 billion, an increase of 12% compared to October.

A record was also recorded in online spending - with a daily average of NIS 990.772 million, constituting approximately 60% of total purchases. Shva noted that the shopping holidays in November led to an increase in spending. It was also reported that the volume of purchases at gas stations increased by 7.3% following the transition to the EMV system.