The Alternative Poverty Report for 2025 published by the Latet nonprofit paints a grim picture of 'poverty resulting from the war' - populations who have been in distress due to the economic consequences of the war since October 7, 2023.

The report indicates a worsening in all poverty indicators, including employment, health, food and basic expenses.

The data shows that there has been a 27.5% increase in the number of families suffering from food insecurity, and that 24.3% of those receiving assistance have begun to need food assistance since the war. In addition, 61.9% of those receiving assistance report a "not good" mental state, 2.8 times more than the general public. 83.2% of households receiving assistance have at least one breadwinner, but they still live in poverty. The Latet organization emphasizes the need for systemic solutions to strengthen national resilience.