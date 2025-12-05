Earlier on Friday, IDF troops identified two terrorists who were carrying suspicious objects and approaching the troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Following the identification, and under the guidance of the ground troops, the IAF struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat, eliminating one of the terrorists.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," said the IDF statement.

