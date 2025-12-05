A Maariv poll published this morning found that, for the first time in many weeks, the Religious Zionism party passes the electoral threshold, receiving 4 seats.

In response to the question: If the following parties run in the next Knesset elections, who would you vote for? the results were:

Likud 26 seats, Bennett 22, Yisrael Beytenu 9, The Democrats 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, Yesh Atid 9, Shas 8, Yashar! with Eisenkot 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Ra’am 5, Religious Zionism 4.

The coalition bloc strengthens to 53 seats, the opposition bloc stands at 57 seats, and Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am together receive an additional 10 seats.