Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke with his Thai counterpart, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and updated him on the return of the body of the last remaining Thai hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak, who was brutally murdered on Oct. 7th, and his body was taken hostage by the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

Sa'ar reiterated Israel's commitment to granting assistance and benefits to his family, as we did for all Israeli and the other Thai victims.

He also conveyed sorrow for the tragic floods in Thailand and the many casualties and widespread damage.

"Israel stands in solidarity with Thailand!" Sa'ar stated.