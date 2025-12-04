A White House official said that US President Donald Trump's representatives, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, are scheduled to meet in Miami with Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, as part of ongoing efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The planned meeting follows one held two days ago at the Kremlin, where Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Trump’s plan to bring the fighting to an end.