Earlier today (Wednesday), the Hamas terrorist organization carried out what the IDF called a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement, during which terrorists attacked IDF troops deployed in the Rafah area. As a result of the encounter, five soldiers were injured.

In response to the violation, the IDF, guided by IDF intelligence and the ISA, struck a Hamas terrorist in the southern Gaza Strip.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stated.