President Isaac Herzog will depart for a two-day visit to New York on Sunday. At the conclusion of his visit to New York, the President will return to Israel.

The President has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the annual event celebrating the Yeshiva University, one of the world’s leading Jewish academic institutions. During the event, President Herzog will be awarded an honorary doctorate. In addition, during his visit, he will be guest of honor at the American Zionist Movement (AZM) conference, which brings together a broad range of Zionist organizations in the United States.

The President's Office noted that against a background of the deeply concerning rise in antisemitic incidents from both the right and the left in the United States, and amidst significant concern voiced by the Jewish community following the mayoral election results in New York City, the President will address the challenges facing American Jewry in his public appearances. He will also hold meetings with key opinion leaders, members of Congress and Senators, and presidents of leading universities from across the United States.