The Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel has received, through the Red Cross, findings that were transferred from the Gaza Strip and handed over to the IDF and Shin Bet forces within the Gaza Strip. There, they will be received in military status with a military rabbi. They will then be transferred to Israel, to the Ministry of Health's National Center for Forensic Medicine. At the end of the identification process and in accordance with the results of the examination, an official notification will be given to the family.