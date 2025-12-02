The Jerusalem District Court today sentenced Mustafa Abd al-Nabi to 12 years in prison and Ahmad Natsheh to 5 years in prison plus a suspended sentence, after both were convicted of planning a terror attack near the Knesset.

According to the amended indictment, the two planned to detonate a truck bomb loaded with gas canisters, regularly watched ISIS videos featuring religious incitement and graphic violence, and pledged allegiance to the organization. One of the defendants purchased materials and attempted to assemble an explosive device himself, while the other sought to obtain additional tools and materials needed for that purpose. They also tried to recruit partners to carry out the attack.

The attack did not take place due to their arrest, and despite the seriousness of their intentions, no actual damage was caused.