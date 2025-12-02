Israel Hayom reports that in the two years since the first hostage deal, and less than two months after the third, about 40 terrorists released to the Judea and Samaria or Jerusalem have been arrested or killed, out of roughly 700 who were freed to those areas.

According to the report, the real number of those who returned to terrorism is higher, but some have not yet been apprehended. The figures refer only to the Judea and Samaria or Jerusalem and do not include hundreds who were released to Gaza or exiled elsewhere. Dozens of them are also believed to have resumed terrorist activity, and the Shin Bet estimates that many more may return if they have not already.