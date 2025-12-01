The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the report that was received regarding a ramming attack at Judea Junction, a terrorist accelerated in his vehicle toward IDF soldiers, and injured a female IDF soldier. The soldier was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and her family has been notified."

It added that the soldiers responded with live fire toward the terrorist, a hit was identified, and a pursuit after him has begun. The soldiers are conducting extended searches and are setting up roadblocks in the area in order to locate the terrorist.