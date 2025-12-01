Following the violation of the ceasefire agreement, in which Hamas terrorists fired at IDF troops on November 22nd, 2025, the IDF, with the intelligence guidance of the IDF Intelligence directorate and the ISA, struck terror targets, terrorists, and commanders belonging to terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip.

After an intelligence assessment, the IDF confirms that during one of the strikes, the terrorist Alaa al-Din Abd al-Nasser Hasan Khudar, who served as the Nukhba commander within the Islamic Jihad Gaza City Brigade, was eliminated.

The terrorist infiltrated Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the brutal October 7th massacre, and throughout the war, he orchestrated terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.