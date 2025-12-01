The Shin Bet was unaware of the Nova music festival in Re'im on the night of October 6-7, 2023, even though a representative from its side participated at least twice in police and IDF discussions on the subject in the days leading up to the event. This was reported in Haaretz, based on an investigation by the organization.

According to the report, that representative did not pass the information on to the organization's management for an unclear reason, and therefore the existence of the festival was not taken into account at all in the assessments of the situation that were conducted that night.

According to several sources, the IDF also did not inform the Shin Bet about the mass event that took place near the border, and the service's general staff only learned about it about three hours after the attack began, when numerous reports of casualties were received. A senior security official told Haaretz that if the information had been known in advance, or at least during the night, it might have influenced decision-making considerations both within the Shin Bet and the entire security establishment.