President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to travel to New York next week to participate in two conferences - one hosted by Yeshiva University and the other by the American Zionist Movement (AZM). The visit will include meetings with the organizing bodies and with local communities.

According to a report in Ynet, sources close to the President noted that there is no feasibility at this stage for a meeting with President Donald Trump. Despite the absence of contacts on the matter, Herzog’s presence in the city could create a situation in which Trump himself initiates such a meeting.