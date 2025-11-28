During a counterterrorism activity on Friday, IDF and Israel Police forces thwarted an attempted smuggling from Jordan and located two guns in the northern area of the Jordan Valley.

During the activity, IDF soldiers apprehended a suspect in the area. The suspect and weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing.

The confiscated guns IDF Spokesperson's Unit

