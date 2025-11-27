UNIFIL Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel stated that UN forces in Lebanon have located over 360 weapons caches in the country's territory and transferred them to the Lebanese Army. In an interview with the newspaper "Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed", Ardiel said that "we have not seen any evidence of Hezbollah military activity in our area of ​​operation".

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which was signed on November 27, 2024, Ardiel emphasized that cooperation between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL remains close.

According to her, "We deal every day with dozens of operations, we support the activities of the Lebanese Army aimed at restoring security and stability and support the Lebanese Army's implementation of Resolution 1701."